Driver dead after fatal car accident in LeBoeuf Twp. on Monday

A man is dead after a vehicle accident in LeBoeuf Township.

The wreck happened at 6:53 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, John Monn, 53, was driving and did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Wheelertown Rd. and Flatts Rd. in LeBoeuf Twp. It was there that Monn collided with another vehicle, sending it into a utility pole while his own vehicle struck a tree.

Both drivers were conscious when paramedics arrived, and both were taken to the hospital. However, Monn later died at UPMC Hamot. The other driver survived but suffered serious injuries.

The incident is still being investigated.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.