Early morning explosion shakes Kline Township, bomb squad investigating

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An explosion that took place early Tuesday morning in the Kelayres section of Kline Township put one person in the hospital, according to a fire official.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News an explosive device went off in front of a building on Center Street around 5:24 in the morning.

McAdoo Fire Company Chief Robert Leshko said the building where the explosion went off has sustained damage as well as the church that is across the street. Glass and debris could be seen strewn about the area. The nearby post office sustained no damage, according to officials.

“I got up to look out the window and I no sooner hit the window and there was a big freaking explosion, a big flash, powder blew up coming up the street,” said Mike Yanetti, who lives in the building where the exploding happened in front.

Mike Yanetti’s dog “Valley” woke him up growling around 5:20 Tuesday morning. Moments later an explosive device went off in front of his home.











“It was scary. I’ve never heard nothing (sic) like that before. That’s the first time, especially in a town like this,” said Yanetti.

The explosion damaged two cars, Yanetti’s building and a church across the street locals say has been vacant for 15 years but is in the process of being refurbished.

“Glass all over, church windows blown out, two cars look like they were damaged and then everyone started showing up,” said Tara Carmadella who lives a block from where the explosion happened.

Carmadella went to see what was happening after she woke up to a loud bang that shook her bed.

“It sounded like exactly what it was, a bomb going off. It was kind of scary,” said Carmadella.

Neighbors say this came as a complete shock to this small town in Schuylkill County.









The chief has confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital and one car was destroyed. There is no word on the injured person’s condition.

Chief Leshko also confirms that a bomb technician team from Harrisburg is on scene and investigating.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the blast.

State police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Eyewitness News will continue to follow this developing story and will have more information as it becomes available.