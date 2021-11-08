Edinboro gift certificate program enters second year after ‘exceeding wildest expectations’

EDINBORO — As the holiday season approaches, the Edinboro Community and Economic Development is excited to start the second year of their gift certificate program.

After launching in October 2020, a total of 2,100 purchases were made that accumulated $27,960.

“We weren’t sure what to expect for the community’s response,” said Jason Spangenberg, Borough Manager for the Borough of Edinboro. “Ultimately, we were blown away by the response. To date, we have sold over $27,000 in certificates, far exceeding our wildest projections.”

The gift certificate program is open to any business with a location in the General McLane School District. Currently, more than 50 local businesses have signed up to participate in the program, with new businesses continuing to enroll. Businesses are not charged to participate, so they keep all the money spent at their venue from the program.

Customers may now purchase an Edinboro Community Gift Certificate at the Borough of Edinboro office (124 Meadville Street) or online HERE. Not to be confused with a specific business-only gift certificate, the shopper can redeem this generic community certificate at any business that registers for the program.

“Local businesses need our support now more than ever,” Spangenberg said. “Rather than giving a gift card for a large store or restaurant chain this Christmas, our gift certificates give the recipient over 50 options to choose from including restaurants, shopping, hair salons, chocolates and so much more. And the money is guaranteed to stay local.”

Businesses interested in accepting the gift certificates should contact Spangenberg directly at jspangenberg@edinboro.net or (814) 734-1812 x 123.

For more information on the Edinboro Community Gift Certificate Program, click HERE.

