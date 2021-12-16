Erie Airport receives Infrastructure Grant of $1.4 million

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, several local airports will receive Airport Infrastructure Grants, including Erie International Airport.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced 62 airports throughout Pennsylvania will receive more than $70 million in funding in 2022.

“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Senator Casey. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania—over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”

Local airports included in this funding are:

Erie International: $1,404,145

$1,404,145 Port Meadville: $159,000

$159,000 Venango Regional (Franklin): $159,000

$159,000 Corry-Lawrence: $110,000

$110,000 Titusville: $110,000

A full list of Pennsylvania airports receiving funding will be available later on Thursday. According to Senator Casey, more funding for airports in the commonwealth is expected in the future.