(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The 30th Annual Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival returns to Frontier Park August 5 to 7.

According to their website, festivities open Friday night with a limited performance line-up/food vendor list. Saturday is dedicated to bans who play the Blues, while Sunday features Jazz Performances. Demonstrating artists will be located throughout the park for the weekend.





The schedule for the weekend looks like:

Friday, August 5

Drum circle led by Lynn Johnson for Erie: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Film Society of NWPA screening of “St. Louis Blues” and “Deep Blue”: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Phunkademic: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Matt “Broke” Boland’s Blues Batch: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

One World Tribe with Wet Indian Revival: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Davy Knowles: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Grady Champion: 8 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 7

Cat’s A Bear: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Stephen Trohoske’s Electro HOPE Ensemble: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sol Y Sombra: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Person 2 Person featuring Eric Person and Houston Person: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

More information can be found on their website or Facebook page.