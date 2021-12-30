Erie County receives $1.44 million in grants for local outdoor attractions

Residents in Erie County will see some significant upgrades to staples of several local communities.

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $70 million for 317 projects across Pennsylvania that will revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces.

“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together – a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Gov. Wolf said. “Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”

According to State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie), Pat Harkins (D-Erie) and Bob Merski (D-Erie), a total of $1.44 million will go toward nine improvement projects in Erie County.

“Erie County is home to some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to preserving what we have here,” Bizzarro said. “I’ll fight for every dollar we need so that our region stays home to some of the most beautiful outdoor areas in all of Pennsylvania.”

The projects include:

Asbury Woods Partnership Inc. – $271,000 to be used for the acquisition of approximately 52 acres in Millcreek Township for an addition to Asbury Woods Park.

Rep. Merski was very pleased with the funding that will go to the Erie Zoo.

“The grant to the zoo will help fund construction of a unique exhibit that is part of the zoo’s efforts to expand its ‘Wild Open Spaces,’ where visitors can observe animals in their natural habitat,” Merski said. “The improvements will expand the zoo’s capacity, increase tourism revenue, and help educate visitors about wildlife and conservation.”

Rep. Harkins said the investment in outdoor recreation will make a difference in local tourism.

“Erie is an all-season destination, with miles of trails for winter recreation,” Harkins said. “Some of the grants awarded today will fund equipment needed for construction, maintenance and grooming of nearly 120 miles of snowmobile trails to ensure the sport remains safe and enjoyable for residents and visitors.”

Crawford and Warren Counties will receive grants for five total projects:

Clear Lake Authority — $500,000 will be used for the development of the East Branch Trail in Sparta and Steuben townships, Crawford County. Work to include construction of approximately 3 miles of trail from Route 89 to Fish Flats Road in Sprata Township and approximately 2 miles of trail from Station Road to Greytown Road in Steuben Township; rehabilitation of the Sportsman Road Bridge in Sparta Township; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

For a complete list of grants in the commonwealth by county, click HERE.