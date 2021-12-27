Erie County receives two new PSP liquor control officers

HARRISBURG — After graduating in the 28th training class, two new Pennsylvania State Police officers will join the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) office in Erie County.

Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), announced that 15 Liquor Enforcement Officers graduated and have been assigned to BLCE offices across the commonwealth.

The two new officers are Kaitlyn Davenport and Kimberly Nerti. Davenport spoke on behalf of the graduating class at the ceremony at the Southwest Training Center in Greensburg.

“I congratulate all of the distinguished men and women of the 28th liquor control enforcement trainee class,” said Colonel Evanchick. “The graduates join a devoted and elite group of officers who enforce liquor code violations throughout the commonwealth.”

Liquor Enforcement Officers are responsible for conducting investigations performed through undercover operations and open inspections of licensed or unlicensed liquor establishments. They have the power and duty to arrest for violations of the Pennsylvania Liquor Code and related offenses.

Other officers who joined BLCE offices include:

Allentown: Glenn I. Hodges Jerry Simatos

Harrisburg: Charles P. Rogers Allison J. Woods

Philadelphia: Jason D. Brown Diane L. Charlton Shawn A. Meinhart

Pittsburgh: Julie A. Olshavsky Stephanie L. Seitz

Punxsutawney: Amanda L. Blough Justin M. Rieg William B. Rossey Jonathan J. Thomas



For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, click HERE.