Erie man pleads guilty in federal court to charge of sexual exploitation of children

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge related to the sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Western District of Pennsylvania, Jordan Lee Perrin, 25, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter.

The DOJ reports Perrin received computer images and movies depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Perrin is scheduled to be sentenced March 3, 2022. He is currently out on bond. He is facing 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

