Erie man wanted by FBI for involvement in drug trafficking operation; 25 charged

An Erie man is wanted by the FBI for his involvement in a large scale drug trafficking operation.

25 people have been named in two separate, but related, Indictments for trafficking drugs in Western Pennsylvania, including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cocaine base, according to Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.

The defendants were arrested Thursday following a year-long investigation into drug trafficking in Mercer and Lawrence Counties and beyond.

FBI Pittsburgh is actively looking for 24-year-old Jermall Johnson of Erie, along with three others from Pennsylvania — Forrest Gilmore, Jimmy Gadson and Michael Love.

Anyone with information should contact FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The first indictment names the following individuals as defendants:

London Pinkins, age 26, of Sharon, Pennsylvania;

Jimmy Gadson, age 34, of Sharon, Pennsylvania;

Harold Hooten, age 44, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania;

Torlando Hopson, age 32, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Alphonse Johnson, age 39, currently incarcerated;

Amanda Karwowski, age 29, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, currently incarcerated;

Michael Love, age 43, of Jackson Center, Pennsylvania;

Katlyn McGirr, age 29, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania;

Kenneth Miller, age 59, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Nicholas Ostheimer, age 23, of Sharon, Pennsylvania;

Eugene Phillips, age 29, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, currently incarcerated;

Quinton Pinkins, age 36, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Joseph Pumphrey, age 62, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania;

Courtney Purdy, age 30, of Mercer, Pennsylvania;

Jeronte Robinson, age 26, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania;

Jammar Shelton, age 42, of Masury, Ohio;

James West, age 45, of Brackenridge, Pennsylvania;

Khiry Whiteside, age 30, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Denzel Williams, age 27, of Farrell, Pennsylvania;

Jermall Johnson, age 24, of Erie, Pennsylvania;

Jackie Bell, age 29, of Columbus, Ohio; and

Albert Cummings, age 41, of Cleveland, Ohio.

All of the 22 defendants are charged in with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, 28 grams or more of cocaine base, a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of methamphetamine from June 2020 to June 2021.

The second indictment names the following individuals as defendants:

Forrest Gilmore, age 25, of New Castle, Pennsylvania;

Melvin Dorsey-Pace, age 28, of New Castle, Pennsylvania; and

Rayjzon Sams, 28, age of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The seven-count indictment charges the defendants with conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine from June 2020 to June 2021.

