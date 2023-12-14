(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – New expansion into a western Pennsylvania airport is set to overhaul a huge economic boost for the region in the coming year.

On Thursday, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll joined airport officials and local leaders at the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to highlight a new Frontier Airlines service out of the airport.

Frontier is growing its presence in Pittsburgh by 600%, including twice-daily flights to Philadelphia, and plans to bring $72 million in economic impact to the Pittsburgh region, a release states.

The service is expected to begin in mid-May 2024.

“I’m proud to be here on behalf of the Shapiro Administration to celebrate the expansion of service at Pittsburgh International Airport. Our airports are gateways to local economies, and the Pittsburgh International Airport is critical to this region,” said Carroll. “This additional service will not only give travelers more options when flying out of Pittsburgh, but will help support good, life-sustaining jobs as well as the regional economy.”

The planned Frontier Airlines service from PIT will look like:

Service from PIT to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will be available twice each day, beginning May 16.

Service from PIT to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) will be available three times each week, beginning May 16.

Service from PIT to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) will be available four times each week, beginning May 17.

Service from PIT to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) will be available four times each week, beginning May 17.

Additional information can be found on PennDOT’s website.