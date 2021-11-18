Fall is fading; Where can I still see the Pa. foliage?

It is the back end of the month of November, which means winter is on its way.

Many leaves have already fallen in the Commonwealth, but some trees still remain full and colorful.

This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) posted the map above for any travelers who want one last glimpse of fall before the snow rushes in.

According to the map, Erie County still has some foliage available for anyone who wants to see it, along with the southwestern and southeastern parts of the state.

However, DCNR has classified this area as “Starting to Fade,” which means the colors will not last for very long.

