Fatal weekend accident in Windsor Township claims the life of a child

A single vehicle accident late Saturday night claimed the life of a child.

The accident happened on Huntley Road in Windsor Township shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to reports, a Chevy Silverado hit a ditch and overturned, ejecting one of its occupants.

Eight passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, including four juveniles.

One of the juveniles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators report that alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor in the accident.