EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying seven people who they say are connected to arson incidents.

The arson incidents occurred on May 30, 2020 during a protest. If you have any information regarding any of these individuals you are asked to contact the FBI’s Philadelphia office at 215-418-4000. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.