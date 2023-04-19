(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Phone scams aren’t slowing down in the 21st century. That shows true as recent scams are targeting certain Pennsylvanians where the caller impersonates an FBI agent.

FBI Pittsburgh is cautioning western Pennsylvania residents about a telephone spoofing campaign where the scam caller is portraying themselves as a federal agent and the phone number shows up as FBI Pittsburgh.

According to a release, recent cases show the victim, who the caller addresses by name, is told their identity has been “compromised” and used to open fraudulent bank accounts that had been used to send suspicious money transfers overseas. Because these transfers appeared to be coming from the victim, they were told the FBI would prosecute them.

The caller tells the victims to prove their identity by purchasing Money Cards with all the funds in their bank account. They are then told to read the card numbers over the phone and text the scammer photos of the cards, the receipt and the victim’s face. The victims are told there will be a face-to-face meeting to verify their identity and return the funds — but that meeting never happens.

The release states that to date, FBI Pittsburgh has seen losses between $1,000 to $6,000 because of this scam, and victims have been located in other parts of the country.

The following is a list of suspicious activity to look out for:

Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants;

Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty;

Requests for monetary gift cards (visa/green dot etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time;

Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

To note, law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant, nor will they ask you to send money or gift cards to clear a warrant. They also will never ask you to send pictures or videos of yourself for any reason.

The FBI reminds the public to be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller that you have not initiated contact with or have not verified as a legitimate business or organization.

To report a call or message from someone portraying to be law enforcement or the FBI, you can call 1-800-CALL FBI or visit their website.