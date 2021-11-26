Festival of Trees begins at Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention Center has become a Winter Wonderland for this weekend, for the Festival of Trees has returned.

The Festival is sponsored by the AHN St. Vincent Health Center and will be in-person this year. Last year, it was an outdoor event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost is $10, for adults and $6 for kids 12 years of age and under.































Jo Marie Boesch, a tree decorator, has worked alongside her daughter-in-law, designing two trees for the first time this year.

“I have like five trees in my house,” Boesch said. “She has five trees, and everybody always says ‘You guys [should] do the Festival of Trees’ and we decided to do it this year.”

The Festival is available for viewing at the Bayfront Convention Center from now until 8pm Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

