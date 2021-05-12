WATCH: Fire breaks out at Susquehanna County auto service center

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fire has gutted Marv’s Service Center, an auto repair shop on Route 11 in Great Bend.

Firefighters were called to the business just after 9:00 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the building as crews worked to put out the fire.

According to the Great Bend fire chief, workers at the garage heard a loud “boom” and then saw flames. The building was then evacuated. Fire spread and damaged a second building on the property. Both buildings are a total loss.

Crews from New York and Pennsylvania were called in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries reported.

Courtesy: Tim and Tom Gaughan

Route 11 in this area is closed at this time. PennDOT says they expect the road to be open around 2:00 p.m. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated on this incident.