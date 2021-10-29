Forest Service to conduct prescribed fires in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will coordinate two prescribed fires on the Allegheny National Forest in Elk and Forest Counties.

The burns will be implemented after Nov. 1 according to an approved burn plan and carried out by trained and qualified wildland fire personnel.

After consulting with forest resource specialists, fire management staff have prepared for a 23-acre burn of the newly created savannah to meet specific wildlife habitat management goals. The savannah is in the Grouse Garden Unit located within Millstone Township, east of Loleta.

They will also continue a burn of the Izenbrown Unit from last spring that will restore and manage the oak ecosystem in Hickory Township, northeast of East Hickory. That fire will burn a total of 12 acres.

Oak/hickory forests comprise approximately 16 percent of the Allegheny National Forest and require periodic fires to reduce competing vegetation, recycle soil nutrients and stimulate the increased production of acorns, blueberries, blackberries, and other mast crops.

Wildlife species, such as white-tailed deer, wild turkey, butterflies, songbirds, grouse, snakes, and turtles use burned areas for cover, warming, and a place to raise their young. In addition, prescribed fires reduce hazardous fuels, which can lead to uncontrolled wildfires.

Prescribed fires are conducted with the safety of the public and firefighters as the highest priority. Updates and information will be posted on the forest’s social media platforms.

