Former Erie man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing Fentanyl

A former Erie man has been sentenced in Federal Court for distributing Fentanyl.

According to the Department of Justice, Chancelor Amir Jordan, 37, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing Fentanyl.

According to information presented to the court, on or about February 4, 2020, Jordan possessed with intent to distribute more than 30 grams of fentanyl.

The court was also advised that Jordan also possessed a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, cash, and a press used for packaging controlled substances.

United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung commended the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Jordan.