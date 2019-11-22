Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky re-sentenced in court today to 30 to 60 years in state prison

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been re-sentenced in court today. He was re-sentenced to 30 to 60 years behind bars.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 for sexually abusing ten boys.

The 75-year-old was re-sentenced at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte today. Sandusky once again asserted his innocence in the case.

The re-sentencing was ordered after it was determined that the mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines had been wrongly applied in Sandusky’s case seven years ago.

A state appeals court turned down most of Sandusky’s arguments seeking a new trial. However, laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his October 2012 sentencing have since changed.

Under the new law, a jury would not have the power to go below the minimum sentence.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sex abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years. Today’s sentence was the same.

“When you have an individual who doesn’t take accountability, like Mr. Sandusky, it forces this back into the headlines. It forces it back into the memory and the lives of these men who are trying to move forward, build a life outside of the cast, the shadow that this case casts on them,” said Jennifer Storm, Victim advocate.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued the following statement following the re-sentencing today.

“Today with Jerry Sandusky’s re-sentencing, justice was again achieved for his victims and they can close this chapter knowing that this predator will remain behind bars for the rest of his life. My office is dedicated to protecting children in Pennsylvania and holding those who hurt them accountable, no matter how powerful or connected.

The victims chose not to attend the re-sentencing hearing today.