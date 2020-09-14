Four Western Pennsylvania counties win lawsuit against Governor Wolf, shutdown ruled unconstitutional

In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf is attacking local elected officials making plans to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders as cowards deserting the pandemic battlefield. Wolf threatened Monday, May 11, 2020 to block aid to rebellious counties in an escalating political fight over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Western Pennsylvania counties – Butler, Green, Fayette, and Washington, filed a lawsuit claiming that Governor Tom Wolf’s closing of non-life-sustaining businesses and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV ruled in favor of the individual and business plaintiffs while dismissing the county governments from the case.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) and state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler), as well as a number of small businesses were a part of the lawsuit.

Stickman listed in the suit several reasons for his ruling, which include “(1) that the congregate gathering limits imposed by defendants’ mitigation orders violate the right of assembly enshrined in the First Amendment; (2) that the stay-at-home and business closure components of defendants’ orders violate the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment; and (3) that the business closure components of Defendants’ orders violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

In his written opinion, Stickman noted that the Wolf administration’s actions “were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency,” but that “even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered.”

