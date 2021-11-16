Free Thanksgiving meals are being offered around Erie County

Turkey Day is around the corner, and local businesses will offer free Thanksgiving meals to people in need, starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.

In partnership with the United Way, Erie County businesses taking part include:

Calamari’s Squid Row: 1317 State Street, Erie Thursday, Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Reservations preferred, takeout only.

1317 State Street, Erie Dominick’s Diner: 123 East 12th Street, Erie Thursday, Nov. 25, 1 to 4 p.m.; Takeout only

123 East 12th Street, Erie Emmaus Ministries: 218 East 11th Street, Erie Thursday, Nov. 18, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Takeout only

218 East 11th Street, Erie Park United Methodist Church: 30 North Lake Street, North East Thursday, Nov. 25, Drive-thru pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations will be accepted until Nov. 22 by calling (814) 725-4105 or clicking HERE

30 North Lake Street, North East Salvation Army – Corry Worship and Service Center: 127 West Washington Street, Corry Wednesday, Nov. 24, Dine in: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Take out: 12:00 to 12:45 p.m.; Call-ahead preferred

127 West Washington Street, Corry Mercy Center for Women: 1017 French Street, Erie Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m.; Thanksgiving bagged lunch (dine in or take out)

1017 French Street, Erie Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) Neighborhood Network: 453 West 16th Street, Erie Monday, Nov. 22, 4:30pm until supplies run out; Takeout only

453 West 16th Street, Erie Waterford Pizza and More: 132 High Street, Waterford Thursday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thanksgiving Day meal served at Kim’s Waterford Diner (Take-out, limited seating)

132 High Street, Waterford YMCA of Greater Erie – Downtown Branch: 31 West 10th Street, Erie Thursday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m. until supplies run out; Thanksgiving Day Breakfast from the Y’s Food + Fun Bus in the parking lot

31 West 10th Street, Erie

YourErie.com will continue to post places with Thanksgiving food offerings as we receive them. If you have any locations not on the list that you know about, please send them to WJETNews@nexstar.tv.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.