Free Thanksgiving meals are being offered around Erie County

Turkey Day is around the corner, and local businesses will offer free Thanksgiving meals to people in need, starting Tuesday, Nov. 16.
In partnership with the United Way, Erie County businesses taking part include:
- Calamari’s Squid Row: 1317 State Street, Erie
- Thursday, Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Reservations preferred, takeout only.
- Dominick’s Diner: 123 East 12th Street, Erie
- Thursday, Nov. 25, 1 to 4 p.m.; Takeout only
- Emmaus Ministries: 218 East 11th Street, Erie
- Thursday, Nov. 18, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Takeout only
- Park United Methodist Church: 30 North Lake Street, North East
- Thursday, Nov. 25, Drive-thru pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations will be accepted until Nov. 22 by calling (814) 725-4105 or clicking HERE
- Salvation Army – Corry Worship and Service Center: 127 West Washington Street, Corry
- Wednesday, Nov. 24, Dine in: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Take out: 12:00 to 12:45 p.m.; Call-ahead preferred
- Mercy Center for Women: 1017 French Street, Erie
- Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m.; Thanksgiving bagged lunch (dine in or take out)
- Sisters of Saint Joseph (SSJ) Neighborhood Network: 453 West 16th Street, Erie
- Monday, Nov. 22, 4:30pm until supplies run out; Takeout only
- Waterford Pizza and More: 132 High Street, Waterford
- Thursday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thanksgiving Day meal served at Kim’s Waterford Diner (Take-out, limited seating)
- YMCA of Greater Erie – Downtown Branch: 31 West 10th Street, Erie
- Thursday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m. until supplies run out; Thanksgiving Day Breakfast from the Y’s Food + Fun Bus in the parking lot
YourErie.com will continue to post places with Thanksgiving food offerings as we receive them. If you have any locations not on the list that you know about, please send them to WJETNews@nexstar.tv.
