French Creek voted 2022 River of the Year

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — French Creek has been named the 2022 River of the Year following a public vote.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Janet Sweeney of the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers (POWR) made the announcement Tuesday.

French Creek is one of the most biologically diverse waterways of its size in the United States, according to the DCNR.

It runs 117 miles from southern New York through four Pennsylvania counties to the Allegheny River, and is home to 27 species of freshwater mussels, more than 80 species of fish, and numerous waterfowl and songbird species, including bald eagles and four Audubon-designated Important Bird Areas (IBAs).

“The River of the Year highlights Pennsylvania’s amazing waterways annually and we are excited to recognize French Creek as the 2022 winner,” Dunn said. “Our waterways are a great way to connect to nature for recreation and relaxation. They also provide a great opportunity to learn about the regions through which they flow. I am hopeful that more people will consider experiencing French Creek and its beauty as a result of this prestigious honor.”

French Creek is also home to the Eastern Hellbender, the largest species of salamander in North America, which was recently named the official amphibian of Pennsylvania.

The public voted French Creek as the state River of the Year with 6,604 votes.

Monongahela River — 3,311 votes

Catawissa Creek — 3,188 votes

Connoquenessing Creek — 869 votes

“POWR would like to commend everyone across the commonwealth for their support for the nominated waterways,” said POWR’s Janet Sweeney. “The River of the Year program is a great way to highlight the opportunities and challenges facing our waterways, raise awareness and connect Pennsylvanians to the water, as well as highlight the great work being done in Pennsylvania communities on these valuable resources.”

Also, the French Creek Valley Conservancy (FCVC) will receive a $10,000 Leadership Grant to help fund 2022 River of the Year activities.

“We are delighted to have French Creek selected as Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said French Creek Valley Conservancy’s Executive Director, Brenda Costa. “Many thanks to DCNR and POWR for this program and this honor. French Creek has incredible biodiversity, flowing through beautiful natural landscapes, and it provides many wonderful recreational opportunities. It is a common thread that joins so many small communities in northwest Pennsylvania with a sense of pride and passion, and we are grateful to the thousands of people who voted for French Creek. People often share stories with me about their experiences and family memories surrounding French Creek, and I look forward to having more people discover our community treasure.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The DCNR and POWR will work with FCVC to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the French Creek River as the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year.