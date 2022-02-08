Gov. Wolf budget proposal: Five key takeaways from the 900 page budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf held his final budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly at the State Capitol, outlining his budget plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The governor highlighted the economic accomplishments of his administration and looked towards the final year of his second term. In a nearly 900-page budget proposal, the governor and his administration outlined their goals and priorities for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The budget includes $43.7 billion in general fund expenditures with additional funding from the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

1. Education

Education is the second-largest expenditure in the Governor’s proposed budget at 36 percent of all proposed spending. The highlight of education spending is increased funding for the Basic Education Fair Funding Formula by $1.25 billion.

“We can afford to invest a whole lot more in the fair funding formula without raising one penny in state taxes,” said Governor Wolf. “And we can afford to do it without asking any school district, anywhere in Pennsylvania, to sacrifice one penny in state funding.”

Wolf’s proposal also features a $200 million investment in the Nellie Bly Tuition Program, which provides financial assistance for PASSHE and community college students whose focus involves programs in high-need sectors of the commonwealth such as health care, education, and public service

It also adds an additional $125 million for higher education institutions, including a $75 million increase for PASSHE.

2. Minimum Wage

Governor Wolf once again blew the whistle on the commonwealth’s $7.25 minimum wage, one of the lowest in the region. The Governor proposed raising the minimum wage to $12 per hour in 2022 with the goal of reaching $15/hour incrementally.

“Pennsylvanians haven’t gotten a raise in thirteen years. Adjusted for inflation, they’ve actually taken a $2 an hour pay cut.”

There’s also a proposal to raise the teacher minimum salary to $45,000.

3. Bail reform

Governor Tom Wolf is proposing changes to the commonwealth’s cash bail policy and pre-trial services.

As part of the Governor’s 869-page budget proposal, the administration says a proposed monetary cash bail reform “should not only reduce the disproportionate impact on minorities in the criminal justice system, but also reduce the total number of indigent defendants held in jail pretrial.”

The budget says this system would save money for local county governments “without negatively impacting public safety.”

4. Healthcare

More than 40 percent of the budget is dedicated towards Health and Human Services, the largest expenditure in the budget.

Currently, there is $36.6 million in the proposal dedicated to county mental health base funds. This comes on top of a $75 million federal fund for recruitment

The Governor is also proposing the investment of an additional $15 million in stabilization payments to substance use disorder treatment providers as part of the $55 million in federal funding available through the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program

5. Protecting vulnerable Pennsylvanians

The Governor also highlighted projects to assist vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including veterans, the elderly, or those with physical disabilities.

This year’s budget proposal includes a $14 million increase to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for all six veterans’ homes to hire additional staff.

There’s also a proposal for increasing SNAP benefits by $14.3 million for low-income older adults and adults with disabilities from $20 per month to $35 per month

Another highlight is $18.8 million to provide services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or autism currently on the emergency waitlist.

