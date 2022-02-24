(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Following the Russian attack on Ukraine, Governor Tom Wolf and state legislators have issued statements condemning the invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine Wednesday, leading the country to declare martial law.

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement Thursday condemning the attack:

“I stand with President Biden in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified Russian military invasion of the independent country of Ukraine. This attack on a peaceful country is shocking and its impacts will be far reaching. I urge democratic leaders across the globe to unite and respond decisively to this unjustified and unlawful attack. Frances and I pray for the people of Ukraine, as well as the Pennsylvanians who have loved ones living in Ukraine.” Governor Tom Wolf

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) issued a statement also condemning the attack:

“Russia’s unprovoked and unnecessary attack of Ukraine poses a threat to freedom in Europe and to America’s NATO allies in the region. I call on the Biden administration and NATO partners to lead a swift response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. We cannot allow Putin to bully and intimidate the world into getting what he wants. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine. Moreover, I fear Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is just the start of a global threat against the United States and democracy. China continues to threaten Taiwan; we must also continue to take Iran and North Korea seriously. Foretold is forewarned. The global storm clouds are gathering, and the U.S. must be ready.” U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA)

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) also commented on the attack:

“President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an aggressive escalation in his efforts to upend international order, undermine democracy and amass power at all costs. For years, Putin and his government have perpetuated hostile attacks against Ukraine and the international community, from the annexation of Crimea to sponsoring militant groups including those responsible for the deliberate downing of Malaysian Airlines flight 17 to interfering in U.S. elections. Putin has been emboldened by the former president, from his disturbing comments in Helsinki to his approval of the invasion earlier this week. This invasion is a clear violation of international law and it’s never been more important for democratic leaders to stand together in the face of Putin’s aggression. President Biden and international leaders have acted swiftly to impose financial sanctions and will continue to respond with major consequences for Putin’s incendiary actions. This invasion highlights the need to continue to strengthen the global alliance of democracies, including NATO, against authoritarianism and those regimes blatantly violating the international rules-based order and basic principles of sovereignty. The United States stands by the Ukrainian people and we will work with our allies to support their needs. Our first priority is the safety and security of the American people, especially American troops and Americans in Ukraine, but we will do all that we can to support the Ukrainian people in the face of President Putin’s unprovoked attack. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people as they face an unprovoked invasion and the consequences that will bring—from the dire impacts to their economy to the lives lost and families destroyed.” U.S. Senator Bob Casey

