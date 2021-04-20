Gov. Wolf orders flags to half-staff in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale

FILE – In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, gestures while speaking at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags to half-staff in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Mondale passed away yesterday at 93-years-old.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Mondale family, and to all those grieving the loss of former Vice President Mondale,” stated Governor Wolf. “He was a giant in American politics, one who transformed the nature of the vice presidency and reminded all of us that government should be a force for good in the lives of the American people.”

The United States Flag shall be lowered to half-staff and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.

The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.