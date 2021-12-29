Gov. Wolf orders flags to half-staff to honor Sen. Harry Reid

by: Spencer Lee

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

HARRISBURG – On Wednesday, in accordance with the recent Presidential flag order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Senator Harry Reid.

The United States and commonwealth flags shall fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

