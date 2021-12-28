Gov. Wolf responds to committee’s Congressional redistricting map

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is one step closer to finalizing their Congressional redistricting map, but Governor Tom Wolf has some notes.

On Tuesday, Gov. Wolf sent a letter to House leadership and the chairs of the House State Government Committee, outlining his concerns with the proposed new map for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts passed by the committee on Dec. 15.

“I have said from the beginning of this process of redrawing congressional districts that politicians should not use it to choose their own voters,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania needs a fair map that ensures communities of interest are maintained and the public can participate meaningfully in the process, which are key principles recommended by my Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council.

“The map has significant differences in population among districts, splits multiple communities of interest to improve the chance a Republican will win an election, and falls short on this basic measure of partisan fairness, among other concerns. Pennsylvanians are looking for a fair election map drawn in an open and honest way. They neither want nor deserve a map drawn by self-serving politicians looking to feather their own nests along with those of their political friends. They deserve better and so does our democracy.”

Each state draws new congressional district maps every 10 years, following the release of U.S. Census data. As populations shift, voting district boundaries are updated so that our congressional lawmakers represent a fair portion of the state’s population. Under state law, the legislature redraws the maps and passes a bill defining the new congressional district boundaries, which is then considered by the governor.

