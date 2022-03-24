BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf asked the Republican-led General Assembly to use $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act funds to help older residents and individuals with disabilities through property tax rebates to help them recover from the pandemic.

“We know that a lot of Pennsylvania households are still recovering financially from the pandemic, and that is especially true for low-income households,” said Gov. Wolf. “Today, I am again asking the General Assembly to spend the federal funding that is still sitting, unused, to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians.

“By investing more money into the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, older Pennsylvanians and individuals with disabilities can stay in their homes. That money is sitting around, not helping anyone right now and at a time when the people of this commonwealth are hurting, that’s just wrong,” Governor Wolf added.

The governor’s plan directs $204 million to provide direct property tax relief to residents by investing in the already existing Property Tax Rebate program for a one-time bonus rebate to current program users. However, this new investment would double existing rebates with an estimated 466,000 residents receiving an additional rebate of $475.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, lower-income residents, seniors, and disabled Pennsylvanians must not be left behind,” Sen. Collett. “As the Democratic Chair of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee, I am pleased to work with Governor Wolf to introduce legislation to bolster the already-popular Property Tax/Rent Rebate program and get more federal relief funds to the Pennsylvanians who need it most. “

For more information about the Property Tax and Rent Rebate program, click here