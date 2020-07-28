Governor Wolf visits PA CareerLink York County; urges Republicans to extend benefits

Governor Tom Wolf paid a visit to the PA CareerLink in York County to highlight the virtual services available to people looking for work and employers seeking qualified candidates.

The governor also urged Republicans in Congress to extend the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program that provides an extra $600 a week to people receiving unemployment compensation.

The federal program ended July 25th.

The governor says the fight against COVID-19 has required sacrifices from all of us, and for many people these challenging months have left them in search of a new job.

PA CareerLink has transitioned to offer more services online to help people find family-sustaining jobs in Pennsylvania and is also helping workers by bolstering the online services offered in all 67 counties from PA CareerLink, a one-stop-shop for job seekers and employers.