Grove City Medical Center now AHN Grove City

Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has announced that AHN and the Grove City Medical Center celebrated the finalization of an affiliation agreement that makes Grove City the ninth hospital operated by the Pittsburgh based health system.

According to AHN, the newly-branded AHN Grove City provides the network and its patients with a vital new access point for high-quality acute care services between Pittsburgh and Erie, with plans to further expand and enhance those services for residents of Mercer County and the surrounding region.

AHN plans to invest more than $40 million over the next decade to strengthen AHN Grove City’s clinical programs, technological capabilities and physical infrastructure.

The network will add or enhance a host of clinical services at the hospital, including primary care, neurology, oncology, cardiology, behavioral health, orthopedics, pediatrics, and general surgery, while also expanding onsite telehealth capabilities to include tele-dermatology, tele-stroke and autoimmune consultations, among other specialties.

One of the first big investments being made at AHN Grove City is an upgrade of the hospital’s information technology infrastructure, including installation of the Epic electronic health record system at both the main campus and affiliated satellite facilities throughout the community.

Through the affiliation, a new independent Grove City Health Care Foundation has also been established with an initial endowment of approximately $30 million that will be spent on local health and wellness initiatives.

AHN Grove City is the network’s eighth acute care facility located in western Pennsylvania and ninth hospital overall. The network is also currently in the process of building five additional hospitals in the greater Pittsburgh area, including a 160-bed full service hospital in Wexford, PA and four smaller scale neighborhood hospitals in suburban communities North, South and East of the city.