Here’s all seven new bills Gov. Wolf signed, including new state holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf signed seven new bills into law, including one that has implications on District Attorneys across the state.

House Bill 416, House Bill 1107, House Bill 1120, Senate Bill 248, Senate Bill 420, Senate Bill 550, and Senate Bill 725 were all signed Wednesday, Nov.17.

Here’s what they are:

House Bill 416 enables a school nurse and other school professionals to complete a Department of Health-approved online course of instruction or in-person training regarding management of a student with seizures, which includes information about seizure recognition and related first aid.

House Bill 1107 designates the Faxon Interchange of I-180 at Northway Road in Lycoming County as the Sgts. Thomas Woodruff, Sr., and Hamilton Woodruff Memorial Interchange.

House Bill 1120 designates Bridge Key 3937 on a portion of State Route 26 that crosses Bloody Run in Bedford County as the PFC James E. Williams Memorial Bridge.

Senate Bill 248 provides for the following holidays and observances in Pennsylvania: March 6 of each year is designated as “Persian Gulf War Veterans Day,” October 7 of each year is designated as “Global War on Terrorism Veterans Day,” and September 27 of each year as “First Responders Day.”

Senate Bill 420 requires a district attorney to hold an active law license while in office. If the district attorney is disbarred, the position will be vacant and be filled. If the district attorney’s license is suspended, the position will not be vacant, but the district attorney will be suspended from the office until the license is reinstated or the expiration of the term, whichever is sooner, and the line of succession is the first assistant district attorney, followed by an appointment from the Court of Common Pleas.

Senate Bill 550 provides special powers and duties for a second class county regarding flags to decorate veterans’ graves.

Senate Bill 725 allows any driver who holds a Class A, B, or C license to be authorized to operate a covered farm vehicle.

It was reported that the House passed legislation to allow Pennsylvanians to conceal carry without the need of a permit, but there’s no word if Wolf signed or vetoed it, however, in the past, he has vowed to veto said bill when it hits his desk. That bill passed the House by a vote 107-92.