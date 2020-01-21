Higher education reform bill introduced to state House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A package of three bills have been introduced in the state House to reform the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).

​House Bill 2171 would reform the governance and accountability of PASSHE’s Board of Governors. It would authorize the board to create, expand, consolidate, transfer, dissolve or close and institution or college.

Officials say they have no plans to close any of the 14 colleges in PASSHE in the future and the bill would make financial and legal reforms to the state system.

​​House Bill 2173 would make reforms to streamline reporting and update statutory language. It would also exempt student records and emails from the Right to Know Law.

​​Supporters of the bills say Act 188 of 1982, which enabled PASSHE, has not been significantly updated since it was enacted.​​

“By updating and modernizing Act 188, we will be giving PASSHE the tools it needs to ensure that our universities remain competitive in today’s everchanging higher education landscape,” said Representative Curt Sonney, sponsor of House Bill 2171. “This bill package will update the law to permit PASSHE to better manage and optimize the system, which will better benefit our students.”​​

The three bills are in the House Education Committee.​

