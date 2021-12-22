Hospitals considering transfusion delays due to severe blood shortage

The nation’s blood shortages, a result of increased trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries amid the pandemic, have put stress on hospitals across the country. (Getty Images)

The American Red Cross is concerned with how low the nation’s blood supply level has dropped, especially now that the cold winter months have arrived.

As holiday celebrations continue, the concerning levels could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients.

Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood. Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, which could make the situation worse.

Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking HERE or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain a sufficient blood supply.

As a thank you, all who come to give through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Additionally, people who donate blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. As an extra thank-you from the Red Cross, those who give blood in January will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Click HERE for more information.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Save time during donation

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions HERE or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African-American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood.

Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.