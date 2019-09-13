House Democrats look to lower prescription drug prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The House Democratic Policy Committee is looking into ways to lower prescription drug prices in Pennsylvania.

The committee held a hearing Wednesday to address drug prices, which have risen faster than the rate of inflation.

​​Lawmakers at the hearing discussed bills to help bring those costs down, including a bill that would put a $100 monthly cap on the cost of insulin.​​

“It is too important a drug for profiteering to take place. We’ve got to protect Pennsylvanians,” said Rep. Mike Zabel (D-Delaware), a sponsor of the bill. “Some people have to make a choice as to whether they’re going to pay their rent, keep their house, or fill their prescription. That’s unsustainable and something we have to fix.”

​​Other bills in the House include House Bill 1042, to create a Prescription Drug Pricing Task Force, and House Bill 568, which promotes transparency in drug prices.​