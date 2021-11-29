How much snow did you get? Holiday weekend snowfall totals

Erie, Crawford and surrounding counties saw a combination of an Alberta Clipper and Lake Effect snow in the first area-wide taste of winter this holiday weekend.

So just how much snow did you get where you live? We broke it down for you:

Airport – Erie: 1 1/2”

Meadville: 6-7”

Cochranton: 7”

Edinboro: 6.5”

North east: 3.5”

Corry: 7-8”

Conneaut Lake: 7-8”

Saegertown: 4-5”

Cranesville: 5-6”

Fun Fact: The Erie Airport has measured an average snowfall of 4.3″ so far this season. In comparison, Erie only had 1.1″ of snow at this time last year. The average snowfall for the season to date is around 8″.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists