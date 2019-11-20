Hundreds of school parents, students, and teachers voiced opposition to Governor’s proposed charter school reforms at the state capitol

Hundreds of charter school parents, students, and teachers filled the state capitol yesterday.

They’re voicing their opposition to the Governor’s proposed charter school reforms.

They say the Governor is simply trying to cut funding to public charters, which could force some parents to send their kids elsewhere.

Charter school advocates joined lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to encourage the Governor to support charters.

“We want to make sure that nobody constrains or restricts these brick and mortar charter schools. In fact, we want to see them expand,” said Rep. Mike Turzai, (R), 28th District.

The Governor says his proposals would save about $280 million per year.