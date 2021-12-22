Hurricane Ida tax relief extended to Feb. 15 for Pa. and 5 other states

The Schuylkill River exceeds its bank in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON — Victims of Hurricane Ida in Pennsylvania now have until Feb. 15, 2022 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced on Wednesday.

The previous deadline was Jan. 3. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until the new deadline to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period. The IRS noted, however, that because tax payments related to these 2020 returns were due on May 17, 2021, those payments are not eligible for this relief.

The updated relief also covers the entire states of Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The current list of eligible localities is always available HERE.

The updated relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on dates that vary by state:

Aug. 26, 2021 for Louisiana,

Aug. 28, 2021 for Mississippi,

Aug. 31, 2021 for Pennsylvania

Sept. 1, 2021 for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The Feb. 15 extended deadline also applies to quarterly estimated income tax payments that were due on Sept. 15, 2021, and Jan. 18, 2022 as well as the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns which are normally due on Nov. 1, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022.

The IRS disaster relief page has details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.

The tax relief is part of a coordinated federal response to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida and is based on local damage assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). For information on disaster recovery, click HERE.