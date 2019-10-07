Jamestown man charged after deadly shooting in village of Sherman

Breaking News
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is charged with manslaughter after an early-morning shooting death in the Chautauqua County village of Sherman.

Julio Montanez is alleged to have been in an altercation with Justin Gibbons, who was found shot several times by deputies responding to Main Street in the village around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Gibbons was shot several times, deputies said, and pronounced dead at the hospital. The Mayville resident was 29 years old.

Montanez, 25, is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing several shots at Gibbons while he was trying to leave the scene in a vehicle.

Montanez was taken to the county jail pending his arraignment.

