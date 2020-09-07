Knoebels celebrates “last day of summer”

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It was a Labor Day unlike any other, as the coronavirus pandemic loomed large over the holiday. Many hit a local amusement park for that last ounce of fun.

Crowds marked the unofficial last day summer at Knoebels Amusement Resort. The park will be open on weekends through November and then they will have a new holiday display to look forward too.

Though it was a rough summer for many small businesses, the spokesperson for family owned Knoebels says they are thankful for their guests who’ve continued to support them through the holiday weekend.

“Labor Day weekend has been wonderful.” said Stacy Ososkie, public relations director at Knoebels. “It’s been a wonderful crowd. People seem very, very happy to get out and enjoy this last hurrah of summer”

Everyone Eyewitness News spoke to said they had to ride their favorite rollercoaster one last time. Mason Vanpelt of Berwick’s ride of choice is the Phoenix.

“It’s probably one of the best roller coasters in Pennsylvania,” Vanpelt said.

Others spent the day at the pool with their family before it closed.

“Swimming, playing some games, and eating yummy food,” said Tom Winters, a York resident.

But most families came with a game plan.

“We’re probably going to do the Skyrise first. We’re going to do the Phoenix a little bit and we’re going to do the Ferris Wheel, we’re going to get stuff to eat and we’re just going to have a lot of fun,” said Winters.

“We like to come every year as many times as we can, so the fact that they were open we could get out and you know do some normal things in a crazy time that means a lot to us,” Vanpelt told Eyewitness News.

After losing months of revenue this spring, Knoebels will have a drive through Christmas event for the first time.

“It’s going to be really wonderful, over 400 light up pieces about a mile and a half drive throughout,” said Ososkie.

The event begins November 27th and runs through the new year. Ososkie said they are hoping for a more normal year next year.

“And we are hopeful that in 2021 things are back to normal,” Ososkie said.

The Knoebels team said they have been working hard to make sure everyone gets to enjoy themselves safely and they are looking toward the future.

Fore more information on the park’s holiday light show, visit their website.