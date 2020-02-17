Lancaster County USPS mailman let go for refusing to work Sundays due to religious reasons; he is now taking the case to court

A United States Postal Service mailman [USPS] was let go for refusing to work on Sundays due to religious reasons. He is now bringing the case to court.

According to a news release and court documents, on Friday, February 14th, Gerald Groff, a USPS mailman of almost seven years in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, filed a Motion for Summary Judgement before a federal district judge against USPS.

According to the release and court documents, when Groff was first hired Sunday delivery was not required. Several years later, USPS began delivering packages on Sundays with a contract with Amazon and at first the post office worked with Groff to accommodate his religious views.

Later, USPS began enforcing a no-exceptions Sunday policy, leading at first to disciplinary action for Groff, then ultimately his release from his job.

“In a free and respectful society, government should recognize those differences among us that make us great, rather than punishing those differences, particularly when those differences result from our sincerely held religious beliefs,” said David Crossett, a partner at the Cornerstone Law Firm, LLC, one of the attorneys representing Groff.

“Just as the Supreme Court recognized in a case involving the right of a Muslim worker to wear a head scarf at a clothing store, a government employer like the Post Office should reasonably accommodate an employee’s religious beliefs. The Post Office had plenty of other options for delivering Amazon packages on Sundays without making this employee violate his religious conscience,” said Randall Wenger, Chief Counsel of the Independence Law Center. “In a free society, government employers can and should do better at respecting their employees’ rights.”