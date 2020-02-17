Lawmaker calls for smoking ban in all Pennsylvania bars, casinos

1  of  2
by: Myles Snyder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation to expand the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act by removing exemptions that currently allow smoking in certain public places.

House Bill 2298, sponsored by state Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny), would remove exemptions for drinking establishments, cigar bars, casinos, and private clubs.

Vaping would be prohibited in any place where smoking is banned.

The legislation also would allow local governments to enact smoke-free ordinances more strict than current state law.

“Our current law says it’s OK if some people are at risk of getting sick. Well, that’s not OK with me,” Frankel said in a statement. “In the 11 years since we banned smoking in most workplaces, it has become even more clear that exposure to second-hand smoke is a health risk that nobody should be asked to take.”

