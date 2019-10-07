Lawmaker proposes bottle bill for Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives would establish a beverage bottle and can deposit program.​

Under House Bill 1322, Pennsylvanians would receive five cents for every plastic, aluminum or glass bottle or can they return. Distributors would be allowed to add the deposit to the cost of the drink.

​Ten other states have similar programs in place. ​​According to the Container Recycling Institute, recycling rates for those states are as high as 80 percent for aluminum and 70 percent for glass.

In other states, the rates are 46 percent for aluminum and 12 percent for glass.

​​”Ten states have done it for years upon years and it’s really made tremendous improvements,” said Rep. Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks), the bill’s prime sponsor. “This is part of a way to not only encourage recycling but to reward recycling.”​​

A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate.​