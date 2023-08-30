(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Applications are open for an annual FBI-sponsored program to show students what it’s like to work in the agency.

FBI Pittsburgh is now accepting applications for its 2023 Teen Academy Program.

High school juniors and seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher who live in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia are encouraged to apply to the program at any of the FBI’s four locations and dates.

A number of topics and specialties will be explored in the program including:

Importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms;

What violations of federal law the FBI investigates;

What is required of all FBI applicants and;

Information about the FBI’s domestic and international roles

Students will also get hands-on experiences in specialized areas of the FBI — like the Evidence Response Team, role-playing scenarios and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.

You can apply for the program by going online here. The program is not exclusive to students only interested in criminal justice. Space is limited and acceptance is not guaranteed.