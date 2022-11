A partnership announced Wednesday will create LECOM’s fifth campus and its second one in Florida.

Plans to establish LECOM at Jacksonville University were made public by both schools.

LECOM has applied for accreditation with hopes of breaking ground in 2024.

If all goes as planned, the first students will begin their coursework at the Jacksonville location in 2026.

Besides the original Erie campus, LECOM operates schools in Bradenton, Florida; Greenburg, Pennsylvania; and Elmira, New York.