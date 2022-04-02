(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Public funeral services for Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Branden T. Sisca were held beginning at noon on April 2.

Sisca and fellow Trooper Martin F. Mack were killed while on duty on March 21 after they were struck by a vehicle on I-95 in Philadelphia.

One pedestrian from Allentown, PA, who was identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, also was killed during this incident.

Oliveras was observed by several passing motorists who called 911. He was seen walking in the southbound lanes of travel on I-95.

Troopers Mack and Sisca located Oliveras and were in the process of securing him in their patrol vehicle when they were both struck and killed just before 1 a.m. on March 21.