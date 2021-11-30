Local PSP Troop reports Pa’s 2nd-highest crash total from holiday travel

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 1,155 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Nov. 24-28, which included five collisions that caused five deaths.

Locally, Troop E — which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren, and Venango Counties — reported 107 total crashes with 20 total injuries. Those totals were both the second-highest in the commonwealth behind Troop K, which reported 124 total crashes, 23 injuries and one death in Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties. No deaths were reported in Troop E.

Of the 1,155 total crashes investigated, 91 were alcohol-related, two were alcohol-related fatal crashes and 225 people were injured. State Police also issued 10,126 speeding tickets, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, 84 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats and 533 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend.

Below is the PSP’s comparison between this past Thanksgiving and 2019. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many people from driving during the holiday weekend.

More information on 2021 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available HERE. These statistics only cover incidents investigated by the PSP and do not include incidents where other law enforcement agencies responded.

