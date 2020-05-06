Man arrested for driving his car into Canadohta Lake, resisting arrest

A man is arrested after driving his car into Canadohta Lake and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the area of Mable and Glenwood Streets in Bloomfield Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 28-year-old man drove his car over an embankment and into the lake.

The man was still inside the partially submerged car when fire and EMS crews arrived on the scene, however, the man refused to exit his vehicle.

The Bloomfield Township Fire Department hooked a chain to the back of the car and pulled it closer to shore. The suspect was then being combative and uncooperative with police.

The suspect was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, along with several other charges.