Man dead from gunshots in Venango County

A man was shot and killed in Rockland Township in Venango County early Sunday morning.

The incident took place just before 2:30 a.m.

According to the PSP, police were called to 279 Carls Road in Rockland Township where they found the 29-year-old Peter Spencer of Allegheny County dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the residence.

Multiple guns were found at the scene, and a 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody. The suspect’s name has not yet been released to the public.

Police are still investigating the incident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.