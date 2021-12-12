Man dead from gunshots in Venango County

by: Spencer Lee

A man was shot and killed in Rockland Township in Venango County early Sunday morning.

The incident took place just before 2:30 a.m.

According to the PSP, police were called to 279 Carls Road in Rockland Township where they found the 29-year-old Peter Spencer of Allegheny County dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the residence.

Multiple guns were found at the scene, and a 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody. The suspect’s name has not yet been released to the public.

Police are still investigating the incident.

