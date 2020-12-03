Man wanted in Altoona stabbing incident arrested in Harrisburg

(WTAJ) — The search for a man who attacked a woman in her Altoona home before being stabbed back on Nov. 8 ended a few days later in Harrisburg.

Moses W. Jones was taken into custody on felony drug and gun charges on Nov. 15, 2020 after he allegedly tried to give Harrisburg police a false name.

Early on Nov. 8, Jones allegedly attacked a woman in her Altoona home and after she stabbed him multiple times, he was taken to UPMC Altoona. Later that day, Jones ran from the hospital and was on the run.

Jones is now being held in Dauphin County on $50,000 bail and a federal parole detainer, according to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks.

Arrangements are being made to arraign Jones by video conference on his felony assault case in Blair County, but due to COVID-19 and the federal hold on Jones, he won’t be moved from Dauphin County Prison anytime soon, Weeks said.

