Members of Pa. Task Force to assist with recovery efforts after Kentucky tornadoes

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Monday that two members of the Pennsylvania Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue are being deployed to Kentucky after tornadoes crossed the state, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

“Waking up to see the terrible images of destruction in Kentucky and other states doesn’t compare to living it,” Gov. Wolf said. “As always, Pennsylvanians stand ready to help Americans in need and we will provide whatever assistance is needed in the days and weeks to come.”

The members are part of an incident report team that will coordinate the efforts of all the urban search and rescue assets that are sent to Kentucky.

Governor Wolf also said that the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also monitoring the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) system for requests for additional help. EMAC is a formal agreement that allows states to share resources during disasters.